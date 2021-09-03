Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 785 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,865.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,658.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2,379.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

