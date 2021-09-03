Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,242 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 162.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

