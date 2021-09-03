Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,682 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after buying an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,374,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,345,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 923,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,043,000 after buying an additional 334,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $97.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

