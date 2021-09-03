Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,063,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.11. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

