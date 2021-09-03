Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Opera has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 936,738 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 72,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

