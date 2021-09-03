Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of OPRA stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Opera has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter.
About Opera
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.