Todd B. Strubbe Sells 3,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $651,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd B. Strubbe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00.

VeriSign stock opened at $220.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.02.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,353 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 1,003,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after buying an additional 688,880 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,125,250,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,744,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

