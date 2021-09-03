Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Short Interest Down 17.0% in August

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 324,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 974.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 796,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 722,416 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $271.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

