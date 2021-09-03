Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $151.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.