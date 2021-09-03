Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,931.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,673.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,563.00. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $959.87 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -38,626.60 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.