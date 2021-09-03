Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after buying an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.82 and its 200-day moving average is $160.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

