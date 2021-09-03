BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $17.26 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $52,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

