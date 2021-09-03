Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of CSQ stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund were worth $62,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

