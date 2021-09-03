BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BUI stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

