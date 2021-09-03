Hugh M. Queener Sells 843 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $98.63. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after purchasing an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585,305 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.