Hugh M. Queener Sells 843 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $98.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average is $89.31. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

