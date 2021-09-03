Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore Sells 4,300 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $23.57 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 24.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 59.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 86,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 37.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 122,558.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 49.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,344,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after buying an additional 446,282 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

