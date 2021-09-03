Insider Selling: Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO Sells 1,814 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Thimsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90.

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,720.00.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $46.36 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

