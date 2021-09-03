United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) CEO Scott A. Everson Sells 4,600 Shares

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $70,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBCP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 83.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.