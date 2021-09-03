Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) Insider Matthew Carr Buys 350,000 Shares

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) insider Matthew Carr bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,350.00 ($25,250.00).

Matthew Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Matthew Carr purchased 1,010,063 shares of Titan Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,006.30 ($72,147.36).

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89.

Titan Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company hold interest in its flagship property Dynasty Gold Project that consists of five concessions covering an area of 139 square kilometers located in Loja Province in southern Ecuador. Titan Minerals Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

