Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $115,510.00.

CCF stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.62. Chase Co. has a one year low of $93.84 and a one year high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 31.5% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 166,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 39,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 160.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 6.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 112,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 55.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

