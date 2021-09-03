Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO Sells $141,388.80 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $141,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 685.61 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCOI. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

