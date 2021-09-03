Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 83,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at $94.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average of $105.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.57.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Citigroup downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.