Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,400 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 1,636,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 991.0 days.

NVZMF opened at $82.59 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

