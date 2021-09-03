Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,400 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 1,636,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 991.0 days.
NVZMF opened at $82.59 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
