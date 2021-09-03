Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after buying an additional 768,960 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,661,000 after purchasing an additional 95,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

