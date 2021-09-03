First National Trust Co Sells 3,406 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45.

