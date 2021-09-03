First National Trust Co Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Bank of America raised their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.