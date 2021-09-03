Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.62 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,783. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $221.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

