First National Trust Co Invests $480,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.16. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

