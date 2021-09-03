First National Trust Co Buys 6,500 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,552,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,976,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 26,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $657,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $15,595,320.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,671,060.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,069,027 shares of company stock worth $167,332,326. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

