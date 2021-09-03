Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 29.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $195,224.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,849.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $188.43 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $189.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.14 and its 200 day moving average is $149.85. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -200.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

