Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Signature Bank worth $26,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 168.8% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $262.52 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $268.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

