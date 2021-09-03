Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,100 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Liberty Global worth $28,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,786.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,475 shares of company stock worth $2,358,277 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.