Sei Investments Co. Has $30.03 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $30,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.45. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

