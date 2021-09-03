Credits (CS) Market Capitalization Tops $7.51 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $128,426.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

