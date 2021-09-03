Kusama (KSM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $389.18 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $415.50 or 0.00819147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $3.52 billion and $389.18 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00064935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00130643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00153790 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.05 or 0.07736249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,499.86 or 0.99560228 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.45 or 0.00968890 BTC.

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

