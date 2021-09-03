Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.82 Million

Analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post sales of $258.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.00 million and the highest is $260.63 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $297.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

PJT stock opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,945,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,646 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in PJT Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in PJT Partners by 63.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

