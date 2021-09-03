Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

LE stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lands’ End stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

