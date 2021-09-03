Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.08)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $97.5-98.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.26 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $75,445.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,124. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

