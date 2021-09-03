Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08501.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,870.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

