Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $156.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day moving average of $134.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

