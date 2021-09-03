211,400 Shares in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 211,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Ur-Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URG. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.72. Ur-Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,936,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,513.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

