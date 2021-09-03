First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Trust Co cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,884.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,707.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,418.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,359 shares of company stock worth $327,455,709. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.