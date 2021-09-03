Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $204,000 in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 203.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 910,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 489.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,113,000 after purchasing an additional 702,706 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,574,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,555,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,997,000.

Shares of VPL opened at $83.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

