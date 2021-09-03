Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,457,000 after buying an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

ORLY opened at $578.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $595.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,177.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

