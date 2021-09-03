StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 5,280 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 101,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $31.83 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37.

