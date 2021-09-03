BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 3,273 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cigna were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $218.21 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.74.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

