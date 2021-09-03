11,618 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

