Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,897 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of The Hershey worth $104,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Hershey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in The Hershey by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,319 shares of company stock worth $1,475,621. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $178.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.67.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

