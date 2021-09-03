Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 2,282 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 120.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $196.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

