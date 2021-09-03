Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 40,285 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,039,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $77,963,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $55.23 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

